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THE SECRET TERRORISTS - ROTHSCHILD, ADAM WEISHAUPT, JESUIT BANKERS FOR THE VATICAN
BlueSkyReport
BlueSkyReport
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ADAM WEISHAUPT CREATER OF THE ILLUMINATI WAS A JESUIT. Rothschild is a Jesuit banker for the Vatican. The Vatican owns and runs the NWO under the U.N and World Health Organization. The Roman Empire created the Vatican. Never forget the torture and murder of millions of Christians during the inquisitions. Read Blog below.

The Secret Terrorists- Author and Pastor Bill Hughes discusses world politics and biblical history with John at Wayward Son Radio on Blogtalk.
A secret terrorist organization has been working from within for a very long time to destroy the United States, it's Constitution, as well as all other "popular governments". This book will open your eyes to history as they have never been opened before.

The Jesuits of Rome can be very secretive, yet their hand can be felt in the Federal Reserve Bank, the CFR, the sinking of the Titanic, and the destruction at Waco, Ruby Ridge, the Oklahoma Federal building bombing, and the attack we now call "911". The objective is foment terror by causing one emergency after another, as our lawmakers transfer more and more power to the government, eroding our precious civil liberties granted in our Constitution and Bill of Rights. If you would like to know what the Vietnam war was really about, this author will provide you with the motives behind it. If you enjoyed the books Rulers Of Evil, Secret History of the Jesuits, and Unseen Hand, this book will bring everything into sharper focus; so much so, you will want to loan this book to your closest friends and family -- while you still can.
Part two:
https://archive.org/details/BillHugesOnWaywardSonRadio'
Detailed Information
http://pdf.amazingdiscoveries.org/Conspiracy_Theories/The%20Secret%20Terrorists.pdf

Excellent Write up
http://vaticannewworldorder.blogspot.com/2012/11/jesuit-order-all-roads-lead-to-black.html
Keywords
truthjesuitnwovaticanzionistrothschildrockefellerpopesecretroman empire
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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