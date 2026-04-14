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The FBI Numbers They Don’t Want You to See | Julie Donuts
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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Julie pulls back the curtain on the FBI’s historic 2025—a year of numbers so staggering they should be front-page news everywhere. Instead, they’re buried.


112% increase in violent crime arrests.

1800 gangs and criminal enterprises disrupted.

6500 child victims located.

1700 child predators arrested.

300+ human traffickers taken down.

Seven of the FBI’s ten most wanted fugitives captured—since January 2025 alone.


2250 kilos of fentanyl seized. Enough to kill 178 million Americans.

21 cyber networks dismantled.

Counterintelligence arrests up 42%.

Global extraditions up 40%.


And while all of this was happening, the FBI shut down the Hoover Building and moved headquarters—saving taxpayers nearly $5 billion.


Julie breaks down the fraud uncovered in Minnesota, the ten‑times‑larger operation now underway in California, and the simple truth the doom‑and‑gloom crowd refuses to admit: none of this happens without President Donald J. Trump and his team.


The quiet work is saving lives. Rescuing children. Locking up the predators who thought they were untouchable. The best is yet to come—but the numbers already prove the plan is working.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
californiafbihuman traffickingdonald trumpfentanyljuliejohn michael chamberschild predatorsminnesota fraudviolent crime arrestscyber networks
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