Soledar taken by Wagner-led forces - DPR RT exclusive

RT





January 17, 2023





Russian forces have completely taken control over the key town of Soledar, according to the Donetsk Republic forces’ announcement. RT's Murad Gazdiev, accompanied by the Wagner fighters, got exclusive access to the city.





A warning to viewers, you may find some of the following images disturbing.





