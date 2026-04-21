"We totally control the strait, just so you understand. For all the fake news out there" - Trump - 💩clip 2 phone interview

"We totally control the strait, just so you understand. For all the fake news out there." - Trump

(No we don't.... 💩)

Adding, an X post today from Prof Marandi:

"Everyone should immediately leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, and Kuwait. Sailors on all ships in the Persian Gulf must also prepare to evacuate their ships. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be destroyed first. Time is running out." - Professor Marandi