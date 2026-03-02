“Revelations” & Psychological Warfare: Ole Dammegård on Fear, False Flags & Discernment

2026 is testing everyone — not just externally, but internally.

Ole Dammegård returns to unpack fear narratives, distraction cycles and discernment skills for staying calm, clear and sovereign.

In this episode of the Live Love Learn Podcast, I’m joined by returning guest Ole Dammegård — seeker, codebreaker and peacemaker — for a grounding conversation about what 2026 is revealing, and how to navigate information overload without losing your centre.

This isn’t about panic. It’s about discernment.

How to stop reacting, see patterns clearly, and reclaim your attention, energy and decision-making power.

We explore:

🎯Why “revelations” can feel intense — and what they reveal about us

🎯How fear narratives keep people reactive and divided

🎯Detachment as a skill (not avoidance)

🎯“Do your own research” — what that actually means now

🎯Why certain “releases” and headlines can function as distraction

🎯How to stay in the eye of the storm when life gets chaotic

🎯Ole’s upcoming Bali retreat & building real-world discernment skills





Work with me (animals + humans)

Biology doesn’t lie — we just need to listen.

I work as a Holistic Biologist across species, identifying the true drivers behind modern immune overload, chronic symptoms and nervous system disruption in animals and humans.

Not symptom management. Not inherited narratives. Strategic, root-cause rebalancing that restores resilience.

Explore consultations & courses: www.CatherineEdwards.life





👉 Ole’s links:

DammeGuardian Experience in Bali this April: https://www.dammeguardians.com/travel...

valid until Feb 28: Bring a friend and each person gets €150 OFF using code FRIENDS at checkout

→ That’s €300 saved per booking

If this conversation helped you, please like, subscribe and share — it supports the show and helps bring in future guests.





#OleDammegard #LiveLoveLearnPodcast #Discernment #PsychologicalWarfare #Propaganda #PsyOps #FalseFlags #TruthSeeking #CriticalThinking #SpiritualSovereignty #Detachment #Resilience #NervousSystem #2026 #Mindset