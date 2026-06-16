FBI Thwarts Massive Terror Attack Against White House, Arrests 5 - The Mou Isn't A Deal

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Mailbag Show * 6.16.2026
FBI THWARTS TERROR ATTACK
https://www.westernjournal.com/breaking-fbi-thwarts-terror-attack-white-house-arrests-5/
IT IS NOT A DEAL
WILL THERE BE A SWIFT RETURN OF PLENTY OF OIL AND GAS?
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Oil-Prices/US-Iran-Deal-Doesnt-Mean-a-Swift-Return-of-Oil-and-Gas-Flows.html
ANGRY PENTAGON SOURCES LEAD REPORT...
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/angry-pentagon-sources-leak-report-israels-unhinged-spying-us-officials
GABBARD RELEASES INTELLIGENCE SHOWING...
https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/gabbard-releases-intelligence-showing-federal-government-has-funded-120
Augusto's Websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Chuck Wilson