The 8-Point Program for Energy with Debbie Janak, R.N., FNP-C

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Join Dr. Hotze as he talks with Debbie Janak, R.N., FNP-C, who stumbled down the Western path of medicine until she started practicing natural approaches to health with the Hotze Health & Wellness Center in 2007. Debbie develops personalized treatment plans for her guests after spending time talking to them and learning about their symptoms. She believes when you talk to a guest and let them tell their story, they will tell you what the problem is. Toxins in our environment make us feel sicker quicker. Get your life back with the 8-Point program and feel like your old self again!
To learn more about Debbie Janak visit https://www.hotzehwc.com/our-doctors/#janak.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/