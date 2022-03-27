© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your 1st Amendments rights: Freedom of Speech and much more.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 27, 2022
Our First Amendment Rights are under assault. The Fifth Column (Freedom of Press) has been captured. Our Government has been infiltrated by traitors (both foreign and domestic) intent to bring down America and strip us of all our freedoms. Since when in America can we no longer question anything told to us by government or the media?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.