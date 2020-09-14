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Meanwhile in Krasnodar Russia Weird Fire Eats Top Floor of Large Building
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121 views • September 14, 2020
Officials say a simple electrical fire in one location of a brick building with metal roof spread across 4.4 thousand square meters of wooden attic space. happened 9-13-2020. That is an incredible lateral spread of fire. There are no videos of this spreading so it must have been pretty fast and fully engulfed when firefighters arrive. The fire looks abnormal with glowing gas clouds and large chunks of building and embers raining down below. The debris appears energetic and kind of reminds me of Grenfell. Just wood though... strange.
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