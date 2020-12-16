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ONTARIO'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS DR. YAFFE & DR. WILLIAMS CAUGHT IN HOT MIC MOMENT [2020-12-15] (VIDEO)
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920 views • December 16, 2020
ONTARIO'S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICERS DR. YAFFE AND DR. WILLIAMS CAUGHT IN HOT MIC MOMENT [2020-12-15] (VIDEO)
DR. BARBARA YAFFE: "I just say whatever they write down for me."
DR. WILLIAMS: "Yeah, same."
These so-called doctors are NOT EXPERTS, they are merely puppets reading scripts that the NEW WORLD ORDER Globalists hand them. STOP LISTENING TO THESE IDIOTS, DON'T TRUST YOUR LIVES TO THESE TRAITORS OF THE HUMAN RACE. The Globalists are pushing a COVID-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic. This "FAKE" Pandemic ONLY EXISTS ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, it does not exist in real life, people are not dying from it, hospitals are nearly still empty, and these PUPPETS/CRISIS ACTORS/ROLE PLAYERS know it too. The virus has never been isolated, and many doctors have been yelling even the virus is fake. Dr. Fauci told the world back on Oct. 27, 2020 that the vaccines WILL NOT CURE COVID-19, THEY WILL ONLY MAKE PEOPLE FEEL BETTER, IF THEY CATCH IT. They are doing this to scare the public into taking multiple shots, and to feel their permanent slavery status is for the "GREATER GOOD" (aka the good of the Globalists) Funny how that requires NO PROOF since nobody has actually caught it. Also on November 01, 2020, Dr. Birx said WE NO LONGER HAVE THE FLU, COVID IS NOW THE FLU. (This has ALWAYS been the case.) And, way back on April 22, 2020 we had the hot mic episode with the White House Press Corps saying the PANDEMIC IS FAKE, and they knew it. (Links to these videos are shown below.) If you know of someone that still thinks Covid-19 is a real thing, it is time to say your goodbyes to these Sheeple. If you have family members that are still UNCONSCIOUS, make sure you give them a HUG and KISS and tell them you love them. If they haven't done their own research to Wake Up by now, THEY WILL NOT WAKE UP IN TIME, THEY WILL GET THE mRNA GMO VACCINE, THEIR DNA WILL BE FOREVER ALTERED, AND THEY WILL NO LONGER BE THE SAME HUMAN THEY ARE NOW -- THEY WILL BE A GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANIZATION from that point on. There is no telling what will happen to them? We know for sure you have a greater chance of being killed by a bolt of lighting hitting you than you do from dying from CV19, so WHY IN THE HELL would anyone allow them to treat a PHANTOM VIRUS with a known agent that is going to alter their HUMAN DNA? Don't forget, wish them well, and say your goodbyes to them, or you will forever be sad you did not take this opportunity. Only each person can AWAKEN themselves!
EARLY COVID-19 VACCINES WILL ONLY PREVENT SYMPTOMS [2020-10-26] - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWaWJLDUWBYB/
WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYmXahTiy0Ik/
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX [2020-04-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUBdpgEMXKnL/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
DR. BARBARA YAFFE: "I just say whatever they write down for me."
DR. WILLIAMS: "Yeah, same."
These so-called doctors are NOT EXPERTS, they are merely puppets reading scripts that the NEW WORLD ORDER Globalists hand them. STOP LISTENING TO THESE IDIOTS, DON'T TRUST YOUR LIVES TO THESE TRAITORS OF THE HUMAN RACE. The Globalists are pushing a COVID-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic/CASEdemic. This "FAKE" Pandemic ONLY EXISTS ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS, it does not exist in real life, people are not dying from it, hospitals are nearly still empty, and these PUPPETS/CRISIS ACTORS/ROLE PLAYERS know it too. The virus has never been isolated, and many doctors have been yelling even the virus is fake. Dr. Fauci told the world back on Oct. 27, 2020 that the vaccines WILL NOT CURE COVID-19, THEY WILL ONLY MAKE PEOPLE FEEL BETTER, IF THEY CATCH IT. They are doing this to scare the public into taking multiple shots, and to feel their permanent slavery status is for the "GREATER GOOD" (aka the good of the Globalists) Funny how that requires NO PROOF since nobody has actually caught it. Also on November 01, 2020, Dr. Birx said WE NO LONGER HAVE THE FLU, COVID IS NOW THE FLU. (This has ALWAYS been the case.) And, way back on April 22, 2020 we had the hot mic episode with the White House Press Corps saying the PANDEMIC IS FAKE, and they knew it. (Links to these videos are shown below.) If you know of someone that still thinks Covid-19 is a real thing, it is time to say your goodbyes to these Sheeple. If you have family members that are still UNCONSCIOUS, make sure you give them a HUG and KISS and tell them you love them. If they haven't done their own research to Wake Up by now, THEY WILL NOT WAKE UP IN TIME, THEY WILL GET THE mRNA GMO VACCINE, THEIR DNA WILL BE FOREVER ALTERED, AND THEY WILL NO LONGER BE THE SAME HUMAN THEY ARE NOW -- THEY WILL BE A GENETICALLY MODIFIED ORGANIZATION from that point on. There is no telling what will happen to them? We know for sure you have a greater chance of being killed by a bolt of lighting hitting you than you do from dying from CV19, so WHY IN THE HELL would anyone allow them to treat a PHANTOM VIRUS with a known agent that is going to alter their HUMAN DNA? Don't forget, wish them well, and say your goodbyes to them, or you will forever be sad you did not take this opportunity. Only each person can AWAKEN themselves!
EARLY COVID-19 VACCINES WILL ONLY PREVENT SYMPTOMS [2020-10-26] - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gWaWJLDUWBYB/
WE NO LONGER HAVE FLU: COVID-19 IS THE FLU [2020-10-28] - DR. DEBORAH BIRX (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KYmXahTiy0Ik/
THE TRUTH ABOUT WHAT'S REALLY IN THE mRNA COVID19 GMO VACCINE [2020-11-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fzWXJhHsRijw/
WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS FOR CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE ACCIDENTALLY LEAKS THE PANDEMIC IS A HOAX [2020-04-22] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DUBdpgEMXKnL/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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