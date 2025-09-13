CTP (20250913 S3E117) Doug Ell Science Of The Bible BTS Video

CTP S3E117 before Audio edits 1h 01m 30s...

CTP S3E117 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 13 2025 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/17835285-ctp-s3e117-divine-fingerprints-where-science-reveals-biblical-truth )...

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

CTP (S3E117) Divine Fingerprints: Where Science Reveals Biblical Truth

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

Douglas William Ell, a former atheist with degrees in mathematics and physics from MIT, shares his journey to faith through scientific evidence that supports biblical accounts.

• Scientific evidence points to intelligent design rather than random chance

• DNA contains 3.2 billion letters of complex digital code that couldn't arise accidentally

• The ENCODE project involving 400 top scientists revealed DNA has multiple layers of information and 4 million regulatory switches

• Carbon dating makes assumptions about initial conditions that can lead to incorrect conclusions

• Diamonds and dinosaur fossils contain carbon-14, which should be impossible if they're millions of years old

• Archaeological discoveries like curse tablets containing "Yahweh" confirm biblical accounts of Joshua

• Evidence of extreme heat fusing glass has been found at the likely location of Sodom

• Many founding scientists pursued science to understand how God designed the universe

• Complex biological structures like eyes couldn't evolve gradually through natural selection

• Maps showing Antarctica's coastline before it was covered in ice support biblical flood accounts

Visit countingtogod.com to learn more





Episode related pieces...

- http://CountingToGod.com





"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces

- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist

- Transcription Services by: Converter.App and/or Buzzsprout CastMagicAI

- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)

- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard and https://www.podchaser.com/creators/joseph-m-lenard-107ten9NBc/appearances

(CTP S3E117 Audio: 1h 01m 30s, Sat Sep 13 2025)

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]





some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions found via DailyMotion, BitChute, Brighteon, and mainly...

YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos

Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit