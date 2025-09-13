CTP (20250913 S3E117) Doug Ell Science Of The Bible BTS Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S3E117 before Audio edits 1h 01m 30s...
CTP S3E117 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Sep 13 2025 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/17835285-ctp-s3e117-divine-fingerprints-where-science-reveals-biblical-truth )...
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
CTP (S3E117) Divine Fingerprints: Where Science Reveals Biblical Truth
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
Douglas William Ell, a former atheist with degrees in mathematics and physics from MIT, shares his journey to faith through scientific evidence that supports biblical accounts.
• Scientific evidence points to intelligent design rather than random chance
• DNA contains 3.2 billion letters of complex digital code that couldn't arise accidentally
• The ENCODE project involving 400 top scientists revealed DNA has multiple layers of information and 4 million regulatory switches
• Carbon dating makes assumptions about initial conditions that can lead to incorrect conclusions
• Diamonds and dinosaur fossils contain carbon-14, which should be impossible if they're millions of years old
• Archaeological discoveries like curse tablets containing "Yahweh" confirm biblical accounts of Joshua
• Evidence of extreme heat fusing glass has been found at the likely location of Sodom
• Many founding scientists pursued science to understand how God designed the universe
• Complex biological structures like eyes couldn't evolve gradually through natural selection
• Maps showing Antarctica's coastline before it was covered in ice support biblical flood accounts
Visit countingtogod.com to learn more
Episode related pieces...
"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)
[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]
- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist
- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast
- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
- Get great Promotional Releases via: tinyurl.com/GreatPRPieces
- CTP Official playlist: tinyurl.com/CTPMusicPlaylist
- Transcription Services by: Converter.App and/or Buzzsprout CastMagicAI
- Joseph M Lenard - linktr.ee/jlenarddetroit (JosephMLenard.us /\ TerrorStrikes.info/interviews)
- other podcasts with Joseph M Lenard (partial listing): https://ivy.fm/tag/joseph-m-lenard and https://www.podchaser.com/creators/joseph-m-lenard-107ten9NBc/appearances
(CTP S3E117 Audio: 1h 01m 30s, Sat Sep 13 2025)
[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl and Little Polish Genie - Ted Lenard Jr. & The Polka Kings; Used With Permission Under License ]
some "Behind-the-Scenes" Video versions found via DailyMotion, BitChute, Brighteon, and mainly...
YouTube: youtube.com/@jlenarddetroit1082/videos
Rumble: rumble.com/user/JLenardDetroit