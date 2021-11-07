COVID19: Is It a Virus? BS!This video is a fantastic explanation of how outdated the Germ Theory is and how diseases like COVID-19 fit the bill for the Terrain Theory - and how natural occurring Exosomes - produced within our own bodies - can cause symptoms, whilst cleaning up the toxins in our cells. We need to look at what's happened from more than just one angle - projected through the eyes of the Establishment, who we know are sowing propaganda everywhere, and scaring everyone into a panic to accomplish their global plans..Holistic medicine made much more sense to me already long before 'covid” - and now this HOAX made me only more aware and better understand that the mainstream allopathic medicine is mostly fantasy and BSmirrored from: