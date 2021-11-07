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COVID19: Is It a Virus? BS!
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30 views • November 07, 2021
COVID19: Is It a Virus? BS!
This video is a fantastic explanation of how outdated the Germ Theory is and how diseases like COVID-19 fit the bill for the Terrain Theory - and how natural occurring Exosomes - produced within our own bodies - can cause symptoms, whilst cleaning up the toxins in our cells. We need to look at what's happened from more than just one angle - projected through the eyes of the Establishment, who we know are sowing propaganda everywhere, and scaring everyone into a panic to accomplish their global plans..
Holistic medicine made much more sense to me already long before 'covid” - and now this HOAX made me only more aware and better understand that the mainstream allopathic medicine is mostly fantasy and BS
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@DrKim:d/Can-a-virus-cause-disease-:a
This video is a fantastic explanation of how outdated the Germ Theory is and how diseases like COVID-19 fit the bill for the Terrain Theory - and how natural occurring Exosomes - produced within our own bodies - can cause symptoms, whilst cleaning up the toxins in our cells. We need to look at what's happened from more than just one angle - projected through the eyes of the Establishment, who we know are sowing propaganda everywhere, and scaring everyone into a panic to accomplish their global plans..
Holistic medicine made much more sense to me already long before 'covid” - and now this HOAX made me only more aware and better understand that the mainstream allopathic medicine is mostly fantasy and BS
mirrored from:
https://odysee.com/@DrKim:d/Can-a-virus-cause-disease-:a
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