© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries According to Hospital Case Manager – Nicole Landers, RN
Follow
3
Share
Report
281 views • September 30, 2021
SOURCE: Covid Vaccine Adverse Reaction
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covidvaccineadversereactions
Welcome to CVAR, a Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions podcast. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk to nurse, Nicole Landers about the various vaccine injuries that she processed as a hospital case manager.
You can learn more about Nicole Landers, RN, and the Truth for Health Foundation she is an advisor for here.
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Download the FDA report on what Pfizer presented for EUA.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04
CDC 1st & 2nd definitions for Covid-19 are (pg.14):
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Pfizer Internal Document Summarizing Animal Trials | Clinicaltrials.gov | #NZT04368728 | US Government Authorizing Pfizer Human Trials.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&;;draw=2&rank=1
Read the hand-out for jab administrators.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download
In the USA, anyone can easily buy Ivermectin for humans or hydroxychloroquine to have in your cold/flu medicine cabinet ahead of any onset respiratory-type flu symptoms. Get Rx written by a local RN/MD through https://www.pushhealth.com/. Then you can send the Rx to any online pharmacists such as https://honeybeehealth.com/ (Coupon code: NEWBEE10). Telemedicine: https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
NAC vitamin helps boost your immune systems against CV-19. Along with zinc, magnesium, A-D, glutathione.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04419025
What You Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Technical Assistance Questions and Answers - Updated on May 28, 2021.
https://www.eeoc.gov/wysk/what-you-should-know-about-covid-19-and-ada-rehabilitation-act-and-other-eeo-laws#K
202-921-2539 EEOC legal counsel hotline. 800-669-4000 File EEOC claim against employer [email protected]
For more information about the host, Von Galt, and the CVAR podcast: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/covidvaccineadversereactions
Welcome to CVAR, a Covid Vaccine Adverse Reactions podcast. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk to nurse, Nicole Landers about the various vaccine injuries that she processed as a hospital case manager.
You can learn more about Nicole Landers, RN, and the Truth for Health Foundation she is an advisor for here.
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
Download the FDA report on what Pfizer presented for EUA.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144245/download?fbclid=IwAR134_3fzb0EYfEHMG500kRnNUSJ5iBsWLYNA5OJN7UnGpjjT4CaX7cUz04
CDC 1st & 2nd definitions for Covid-19 are (pg.14):
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html
Pfizer Internal Document Summarizing Animal Trials | Clinicaltrials.gov | #NZT04368728 | US Government Authorizing Pfizer Human Trials.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&;;draw=2&rank=1
Read the hand-out for jab administrators.
https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download
In the USA, anyone can easily buy Ivermectin for humans or hydroxychloroquine to have in your cold/flu medicine cabinet ahead of any onset respiratory-type flu symptoms. Get Rx written by a local RN/MD through https://www.pushhealth.com/. Then you can send the Rx to any online pharmacists such as https://honeybeehealth.com/ (Coupon code: NEWBEE10). Telemedicine: https://www.synergyhealthdpc.com/
NAC vitamin helps boost your immune systems against CV-19. Along with zinc, magnesium, A-D, glutathione.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/record/NCT04419025
What You Should Know About COVID-19 and the ADA, the Rehabilitation Act, and Other EEO Laws - Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Technical Assistance Questions and Answers - Updated on May 28, 2021.
https://www.eeoc.gov/wysk/what-you-should-know-about-covid-19-and-ada-rehabilitation-act-and-other-eeo-laws#K
202-921-2539 EEOC legal counsel hotline. 800-669-4000 File EEOC claim against employer [email protected]
For more information about the host, Von Galt, and the CVAR podcast: https://merkabachakras.com/pages/cvar-podcast
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.