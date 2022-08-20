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Globetards -way too many reifications of probationsecond law done with dynamics violations
https://youtu.be/KgptJaCWEMU
what is gravity you have no idea okay
next question
hey yo
it's chocolate sand
it's 20 21. i told you that's a wrap for
this glow
check it out way too many reifications
of probation
second law done with dynamics violations
[ ] of all these fake ass apparent
deviations globals always flapping guns
no demonstrations the black swan
murdered the ball
with simplicity pretending clowns aren't
they are no specificity get with me get
that geometry your model needs nowadays
mostly i sound like your army needs
copper fleets but no ball to ever show
for and never more
been a wrap for
[Music]
you thought you had it all so now like
it seems just you'll never see this you
ain't chilling peeping the gleason's the
globe model so [ ] dead so many
reasons mad at me
cause your fairy tale of gravity is
rapidly becoming a [ ]
fatality
independent variable no physicality
factually dealing with no type of
reality a tragedy all that is truly
signs of fallacy
sad to see that was surrounded by such
finality
all day no containment it's automatic
you sound like a fanatic your heart's
beating out of your chest no need to
panic
problematic anytime there were socratic
it finally turns viewers like dust to an
asthmatic or a crack addict all tuned up
become mechanic
state you're leaving when you're done
it's so tragic you end the sneezing or
sliding knows the reason you globetalks
windup like sub-zero freezing ain't no
reason for you not to remain calm as my
[ ] [ ] hit you with the three-point
palm
instant exploding paradigm technique
backslapping your beliefs into leaving
it sweet your points obliterated
finished unable to speak
have you looking like i'm petty catching
elite your whole squad left sounding
comatose i hear michelle dollar keeps
rocks in the head she keeps her family
closer some of y'all think you're the
best things is when it comes to fp
prepare to catch an overdose
of intellectual honesty the clear lack
of thinking of you always never cease to
astonish me i gotta keep it real and be
honest
it's quite possibly the dumbest thing i
heard since the cosmology is often seen
as a philosophy a mythology but actually
it's a prophecy of religiosity
get all your skills and your weight up
this crunch time your whack model gonna
ate up like lunch time how in the hell
can we establish a baseline
mostly our trolls are just here to waste
time i'm not aware what y'all hearing
through the grapevine but you must be
out your mind selling space time a
mathematical construct of imagination
with absolutely no experimental
validation before the story begins you
need a foundation
curvature of the earth that's the
conversation since the [ ] of it
disappeared without a trace i'd say it's
also time for you to say goodbye to
space