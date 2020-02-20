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Las Vegas Shooting Video #4 "Mandalay Bay mystery: Where’s all the expended BRASS?"
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102 views • February 20, 2020
Posted on Youtube 10-4-2017 by the Health Ranger. "Um, excuse me for a moment here, but I have a really stupid question. The media has released photos of guns and ammo magazines laying around on the floor of the supposed “sniper’s nest” hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, but there’s something totally wrong with these pictures: Where is all the expended brass?"
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