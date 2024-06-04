US Air Force Admitting They can Spray Biological Weapons on the Populations!

Launching Biological Warfare Attacks in the 1950s

https://youtu.be/3W-vAyGXnXE





I Want Everyone To Know, Why I Am Here!🆘

🔎Besides the Corporations(corporate criminals) Buying up the Family-Owned Fish Houses Across America!(low prices to the boat) We have also lost almost all Fish Stocks in Lakes, Rivers, and Oceans!(chemtrail toxicity)☠️

🔎Official Information, on the Toxicity of the Chemtrail Program and the Loss of Life it will Cause!🆘 Sorry for pause 12 minutes, I forgot to unmute myself, but please watch the Doctors video!

⚔️Please Stand with Me! Help Spread the Word about these Toxic Operations and the Loss of Life having! We Must Unite, To Save the Beautiful Garden!🆘

☠️This is Genocide! Yours, Mine, and all Life on this Planet! The Devil is in Control and He has Everybody Believing He Does Not Even Exist! 👿

☠️The Amount of Death, I have see on this Planet in the last 4 years is truly mind-boggling! I never dreamed in My lifetime They(Mad Scientist) would try kill everything on purpose! but I also did not realize People would Worship the Devil & would want to kill the Garden of Eden, with Their hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Their Hands! NOW, Only Our Suffering Brings Them Joy!😱

🕺I am here, just trying to Save Your Life, from the most Powerful Weapon on the Planet! Their,(Mad Scientist) Weather! Please Help Us Fight to Save OUR Planet!!! 🆘 👀Everybody must watch the Video all the way through, until the End!👇

🥷We must keep it up Warriors! These Geoengineering Weather Control Operations are so large now, it is undeniable what is going on!☠️https://youtu.be/KS_6BIK0j34?si=L8RWRf4Ac7zCCsEC

🙏Want to Welcome all the New Warriors to Our Platform!⚔️I have Spent Hours Searching for You All! Sharing My Videos & My Message to Platforms, All over Twitter, looking for the Warriors, that still Cares about this Planet!🌎https://youtu.be/hcYkv9wZ-fE?si=aGGa4aZnv3_aixvZ

🥷We have shown Unbelievable Evidence of Their(Mad Scientist) Technologies in all of Our Videos,🧑‍🔬They(Mad Scientist) used to Create these Storms! The Chemtrails Sprayed in Our Atmosphere and how Toxic is! How it's Destroying All Life, From the Ocean, to the Birds, to the Bugs!https://youtu.be/GINjqj_9EBo

📵We must put down the Hypnosis Devices, Mad Scientist have Created for Us to be Deceived, Divided, and Distracted! We have No Choice!⚔️We Must Unite and Fight these Lunatics that are Controlling every Aspect of Our Lives! https://youtu.be/uNR4a2ZoHDM?si=PWhRQaBJAYk1cy0e

🎣Commercial Fisherman, Standing By! We Must Realize, We are Under Hypnosis!https://youtu.be/XIAXuxoSjo8

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Real Fishing Life is now accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡 Even a Dollar Donation💸 can make a Difference!🙏❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos



