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Borg Collective confirmed. 2nd Vaxxed Washingmachine repairman Bluetooth Packetsniff
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489 views • February 24, 2022
Washing machine STILL doesn't work courtesy of the World Economic Forum's decision via Lowes and Samsung to make us all have skanky clothes so we all get sicker and die sooner.
They send around a vaccinated washing machine repair man who makes us even sicker by shedding spike protein and beaming bluetooth frequencies at us which were recorded and filmed using Qspectrumanalyzer and SnifferTICC with the flashed cc2540.
We then analyzed the packet data and sifted through which MAC addresses are innocent and which ones have no manufacturer on the lookup nor do they identify themselves.
The Borg Collective are taking over mankind as we speak and this video proves it beyond reasonable doubt
Download the .pcap file over on Telegram at https://t.me/devaccinator
Make sure you use the telegram from their website not installed from playstore or google play because those versions will censor the truth.
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
They send around a vaccinated washing machine repair man who makes us even sicker by shedding spike protein and beaming bluetooth frequencies at us which were recorded and filmed using Qspectrumanalyzer and SnifferTICC with the flashed cc2540.
We then analyzed the packet data and sifted through which MAC addresses are innocent and which ones have no manufacturer on the lookup nor do they identify themselves.
The Borg Collective are taking over mankind as we speak and this video proves it beyond reasonable doubt
Download the .pcap file over on Telegram at https://t.me/devaccinator
Make sure you use the telegram from their website not installed from playstore or google play because those versions will censor the truth.
CREDENTIALS:
E5 HM MoD 2005-2008 Bath, Cheadle Hume, London, Belfast, Cyprus, Afghanistan.
BSc Biomedical Engineering with Cybernetics 2002-2005 University of Reading, UK.
GNVQ Information Technology 2000 Norton Radstock College
A levels Maths, Physics, Biology, Computer Science 2000-2002 City of Bath College
Inventor of Devaccinator USA 2021-Present
The Most Flat 2019-2020
Creator of procedurally generated life in GODOT 2016 Cyprus
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