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The Destruction Of Tiamat, what happend 80.000 years ago before Terra became Earth.
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291 views • January 08, 2021
Shane tells the remarkable story of the people who came to earth and started the civilization Atlantis. Why they came here and the history of the terrible tragedy of the destruction of their home planet. This is still a resent new discovery of ancient history not known to many people.
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