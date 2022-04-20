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THIS IS HOW THE VACCINE (NANO-DUST), SPIKE PROTEIN, GRAPHENE OXIDE + 5G CONTROL YOUR BRAIN
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253 views • April 20, 2022
THIS IS HOW THE VACCINE (NANO-DUST), SPIKE PROTEIN, GRAPHENE OXIDE + 5G CONTROL YOUR BRAIN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FthHAEXMGhpF/
First published at 18:23 UTC on June 30th, 2021 10,063 Views
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, and Graphene oxide combine with 5g to Control your brain
__
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
💉Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
>>> Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
Genetically engineered magneto protein remotely controls brain & body. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
____________
*********** See also (but NOT included in this video) NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
****************
Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 Is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body. Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
______________
The most powerful of these is a method called optogenetics, which enables researchers to switch populations of related neurons on or off on a millisecond-by-millisecond timescale with pulses of laser light. Another recently developed method, called chemogenetics, uses engineered proteins that are activated by designer drugs and can be targeted to specific cell types.
Although powerful, both of these methods have drawbacks. Optogenetics is invasive, requiring insertion of optical fibres that deliver the light pulses into the brain and, furthermore, the extent to which the light penetrates the dense brain tissue is severely limited. Chemogenetic approaches overcome both of these limitations, but typically induce biochemical reactions that take several seconds to activate nerve cells...
Reference
Wheeler, M. A., et al. (2016). Genetically targeted magnetic control of the nervous system. Nat. Neurosci., DOI: 10.1038/nn.4265
___________________
A team of neuroscientists at University College London has developed a new way of simultaneously recording and manipulating the activity of multiple cells in the brains of live animals using pulses of light...
The experiments show that the new all-optical method can indeed be used to simultaneously record and interfere with the activity of neuronal populations. They also show that it can be used continuously over several weeks, or even months, in awake, behaving animals. The researchers will undoubtedly continue to develop and improve upon the method, in order to learn more about the link between brain and behaviour and decipher the corresponding neural codes.
“We’re excited about this,” says senior author Michael Häusser. “It unites two revolutions in neuroscience and heralds a new era in which we can abandon electrodes and use light alone to probe neural circuits during behaviour.”
Reference: Packer, A. M., et al. (2014). Simultaneous all-optical manipulation and recording of neural circuit activity with cellular resolution in vivo. Nat. Methods, Advance online publication. DOI: 10.1038/Nmeth.3217
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FthHAEXMGhpF/
First published at 18:23 UTC on June 30th, 2021 10,063 Views
This is how the vaccine (nano-dust), spike Protein, and Graphene oxide combine with 5g to Control your brain
__
Graphene Oxide ~ The Mechanism For Connection To 5G Grid
https://odysee.com/@Sasquatch:6/Graphene-Oxide---The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:e?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Magnetism In People Is Caused By Graphene Oxide Claims Lawsuit 6-26-2021
https://odysee.com/@DuckHK:b/6262021c:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
💉Neuroscientists at UCL have developed an ‘all-optical’ method for simultaneous recording and alteration of nervous impulses in the living brain.
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2014/dec/22/researchers-read-and-write-brain-activity-with-light
Genetically Engineered 'Magneto' Protein Remotely Controls Brain & Behavior ~ BadAss Methodology
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Genetically-Engineered-Magneto-Protein:1?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
>>> Infinite Waters (Diving Deep)
Genetically engineered magneto protein remotely controls brain & body. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9oMPGTMKdY
Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Graphene-Oxide-The-Mechanism-For-Connection-To-5G-Grid:9
In vivo manipulation of zebrafish behavior using Magneto2.0
https://youtu.be/iHTpJNSNFlc
____________
*********** See also (but NOT included in this video) NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface - Robert Duncan
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/NEURALDUST-Brain-Computer-Interface---Robert-Duncan:8?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
****************
Urgent Announcement: COVID-19 Is caused by Graphene Oxide introduced by several ways into the body. Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
______________
The most powerful of these is a method called optogenetics, which enables researchers to switch populations of related neurons on or off on a millisecond-by-millisecond timescale with pulses of laser light. Another recently developed method, called chemogenetics, uses engineered proteins that are activated by designer drugs and can be targeted to specific cell types.
Although powerful, both of these methods have drawbacks. Optogenetics is invasive, requiring insertion of optical fibres that deliver the light pulses into the brain and, furthermore, the extent to which the light penetrates the dense brain tissue is severely limited. Chemogenetic approaches overcome both of these limitations, but typically induce biochemical reactions that take several seconds to activate nerve cells...
Reference
Wheeler, M. A., et al. (2016). Genetically targeted magnetic control of the nervous system. Nat. Neurosci., DOI: 10.1038/nn.4265
___________________
A team of neuroscientists at University College London has developed a new way of simultaneously recording and manipulating the activity of multiple cells in the brains of live animals using pulses of light...
The experiments show that the new all-optical method can indeed be used to simultaneously record and interfere with the activity of neuronal populations. They also show that it can be used continuously over several weeks, or even months, in awake, behaving animals. The researchers will undoubtedly continue to develop and improve upon the method, in order to learn more about the link between brain and behaviour and decipher the corresponding neural codes.
“We’re excited about this,” says senior author Michael Häusser. “It unites two revolutions in neuroscience and heralds a new era in which we can abandon electrodes and use light alone to probe neural circuits during behaviour.”
Reference: Packer, A. M., et al. (2014). Simultaneous all-optical manipulation and recording of neural circuit activity with cellular resolution in vivo. Nat. Methods, Advance online publication. DOI: 10.1038/Nmeth.3217
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