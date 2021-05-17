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Michel Chossudovsky Interview Engineered Destabilization Of The Global Economy WEF Covid-19
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111 views • May 17, 2021
Michel Chossudovsky Interview Engineered Destabilization Of The Global Economy WEF Covid-19
Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/ab9b5aca-d18c-408a-9a4a-31e7880a1b7d/
Joining us today is Michel Chossudovsky PhD, an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, editor of Global Research. Michel is here today to discuss the many different ways in which the people of the world are being deceived around the topic of COVID-19.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michel-chossudovsky-interview-engineered-destabilization-global-economy-reimagining/
Last American Vagabond
https://superu.net/video/ab9b5aca-d18c-408a-9a4a-31e7880a1b7d/
Joining us today is Michel Chossudovsky PhD, an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, editor of Global Research. Michel is here today to discuss the many different ways in which the people of the world are being deceived around the topic of COVID-19.
All Video Source Links Can Be Found At The Last American Vagabond: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michel-chossudovsky-interview-engineered-destabilization-global-economy-reimagining/
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