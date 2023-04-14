Create New Account
Biblical Shorts & YahWay's Retorts: #3: The Biden Crime Family's Wars...
Golgotha's144,000
Published 21 hours ago

   Ukraine is on fire because of the Biden Crime Family's quid pro quo to Ukraine and China.

     The treasure of the United States is at the disposal of the Biden Crime Family. How do we allow this "crime of the century"? Because the Demon-Rats destroy everything they touch and don't care about life, the constitution, or you.

demon ratsbaby killerselection fraudbiden crime familyukraine war

