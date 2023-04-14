Biblical Shorts & YahWay's Retorts: #3: The Biden Crime Family's Wars...

Ukraine is on fire because of the Biden Crime Family's quid pro quo to Ukraine and China.
The treasure of the United States is at the disposal of the Biden Crime Family. How do we allow this "crime of the century"? Because the Demon-Rats destroy everything they touch and don't care about life, the constitution, or you.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.