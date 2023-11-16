Carrie Kohan -The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

Thursday, Nov 16, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Carrie Kohan

Topic: The Five Lessons of Life & Carrie’s Guardian Angel Law to Protect Children

www.carriekohan.com





Bio:



Carrie Kohan is an Award-Winning, International Best-Selling Author of 'The Five Lessons of Life' - it's the true story of Kohan's two deaths, and the profound lessons she was given to bring back, while on the 'other side'…

National Child Advocate Canadian Federal Gov't Witness; Wrote & Amended 14 Laws to Protect Children

Founder of MMAP and Project Guardian, Namesake of Carrie's Guardian Angel Law

https://calendly.com/carriekohan/session

https://www.youtube.com/carriekohan







