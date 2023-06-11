UPCOMING DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION AWARD PRESENTATION
Daughters of the American Revolution
WHEN: Saturday, June 17th, 2023
TIME: 10 AM – 11 AM
WHERE: Quakertown Farmers Market
201 Station Rd.
“One of a Kind Shop” #258
Quakertown, PA 18951
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.