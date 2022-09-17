Mike Pence the Traitor that changed the world

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On Jan. 6th 2020, Mike Pence failed the American people. The excuse Pence gives, ...I can not "overturn the election...." is a term that can be used after Jan. 6th. According to Ameer Benno a Constitutional Law Attorney. Pence failed on Jan. 6th to uphold the will of the people and the Party he represents.