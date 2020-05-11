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Episode #1924 - Sunday - May 10, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/T_5Gta2qOK0
HUGE: FBI KNOWS RUSSIA DIDN'T HACK THE DNC Per CrowdStrike Testimony, NSA Records & FBI Text 1924-6P
Attorney Clevenger sent a letter to ADNI Rick Grenell that he should receive by this Monday. According to Ty, the NSA, knows exactly who sent the records to Wikileaks. So does the FBI. Seth Rich is the last shoe to drop, and the Trump Admin needs to hurry up and drop it Clevenger goes on to state the most shocking statement related to the Russia collusion sham to date: I am reliably informed that the NSA or its partners intercepted at least some of the communications between Mr. Rich and Wikileaks. Before elaborating on that, however, I should first note the extent to which the “deep state” has already tried to cover up information about Mr. Rich. In an October 9, 2018 affidavit submitted in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, FBI section chief David M. Hardy testified that (1) the FBI did not investigate any matters pertaining to Mr. Rich, and (2) the FBI was unable to locate any records about Mr. Rich. Both claims were unequivocally false. HUGE: FBI KNOWS RUSSIA DIDN’T HACK THE DNC Per CrowdStrike Testimony, NSA Records & FBI Texts – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/3Arf30qEQ73
GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover is a dynamic producer, comedian, writer and pundit with a list of credits spanning feature film, radio, television, print and stage. Rodney Lee currently produces specials for NewsMax Media appearing on DirectTV, DishTV, Comcast and most other cable outlets. Rodney’s latest hit - “American Moses: The Charlton Heston Story” is currently the number one rated show on NewsMax TV.
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