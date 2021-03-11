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Isabel "Fuhrerina" Peralta on the Holocaust PART 2
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3 views • March 11, 2021
In this Interview (from 3/11/2021) Isabel takes a sarcastic position, where she tries to "refute" arguments given by holocaust deniers, obviously in an attempt to give out the arguments without being banned. Nonetheless, less than an hour later the video got deleted by Youtube, and her Twitter got taken down.
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/311611483
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/311586093
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/311611483
https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/311586093
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