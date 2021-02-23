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Senator Rick Scott Confirms: NO ONE Knows Why the National Guard Still Have Washington Barb Wired and Locked Down
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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311 views • February 23, 2021
The Senate committees on rules and homeland security held a joint hearing on the failures that led to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Witnesses include:

- Acting Chief of Police Robert J. Contee
- Former chief of Capitol police Steven Sund
- Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger
- Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving

After almost two month's of lock down and barb wire fencing with 8 and 12 foot high fencing Senator Scott asked the Capitol Hill Riot Hearing's today who ordered the National Guard to resurrect the Wall around Washington, D.C. and why is the National Guard still in Washington after the Insurrection and Biden's Inauguration are completed. So now the two questions remain unanswered: who ordered the security fences to be erected by the National Guard and why is it still up?

Related Video:

Live: Senate Holds First Hearing On Capitol Riot | NBC News
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKG0HmfjFg8


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