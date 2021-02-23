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Senator Rick Scott Confirms: NO ONE Knows Why the National Guard Still Have Washington Barb Wired and Locked Down
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311 views • February 23, 2021
The Senate committees on rules and homeland security held a joint hearing on the failures that led to the breach of the Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. Witnesses include:
- Acting Chief of Police Robert J. Contee
- Former chief of Capitol police Steven Sund
- Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger
- Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving
After almost two month's of lock down and barb wire fencing with 8 and 12 foot high fencing Senator Scott asked the Capitol Hill Riot Hearing's today who ordered the National Guard to resurrect the Wall around Washington, D.C. and why is the National Guard still in Washington after the Insurrection and Biden's Inauguration are completed. So now the two questions remain unanswered: who ordered the security fences to be erected by the National Guard and why is it still up?
Related Video:
Live: Senate Holds First Hearing On Capitol Riot | NBC News
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKG0HmfjFg8
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- Acting Chief of Police Robert J. Contee
- Former chief of Capitol police Steven Sund
- Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger
- Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving
After almost two month's of lock down and barb wire fencing with 8 and 12 foot high fencing Senator Scott asked the Capitol Hill Riot Hearing's today who ordered the National Guard to resurrect the Wall around Washington, D.C. and why is the National Guard still in Washington after the Insurrection and Biden's Inauguration are completed. So now the two questions remain unanswered: who ordered the security fences to be erected by the National Guard and why is it still up?
Related Video:
Live: Senate Holds First Hearing On Capitol Riot | NBC News
NBC News YT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jKG0HmfjFg8
Global Agenda on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @lbry.tv
https://lbry.tv/@GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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