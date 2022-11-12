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Jenna Ellis with guest Raheem Kassam: Is the MAGA King’s reign over? Mainstream media and NeverTrumpers would love you to think so, but Raheem Kassam has a more straightforward analysis of the Midterms and why Donald Trump isn’t over and the road to 2024 is still paved by MAGA, Inc. Jenna and Raheem also discuss the DeSantis factor.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1tderu-midterms-and-donald-trump-the-elephant-in-the-room.html