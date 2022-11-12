Jenna Ellis with guest Raheem Kassam: Is the MAGA King’s reign over? Mainstream media and NeverTrumpers would love you to think so, but Raheem Kassam has a more straightforward analysis of the Midterms and why Donald Trump isn’t over and the road to 2024 is still paved by MAGA, Inc. Jenna and Raheem also discuss the DeSantis factor.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1tderu-midterms-and-donald-trump-the-elephant-in-the-room.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.