MIDTERMS AND DONALD TRUMP: THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
110 views
GalacticStorm
Published 16 days ago |
Jenna Ellis with guest Raheem Kassam:  Is the MAGA King’s reign over? Mainstream media and NeverTrumpers would love you to think so, but Raheem Kassam has a more straightforward analysis of the Midterms and why Donald Trump isn’t over and the road to 2024 is still paved by MAGA, Inc. Jenna and Raheem also discuss the DeSantis factor.

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1tderu-midterms-and-donald-trump-the-elephant-in-the-room.html

Keywords
donald trumpmagajenna ellismidterm electionsraheem kassam93 percent success rate

