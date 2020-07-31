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Constantine & The Nicean Council part 4 of 4, Sylvester The first Black Pope appointed by Constantine whose Nicean Catholic Council wrote the best selling book of all time
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63 views • July 31, 2020
It's time for Christians to awaken to a more bigger deception than teaching us that we live on a spinning globe earth- This 4 part lecture will give you secret history that enslaved men's spirits thus causing good me to do nothing about corrupt and evil works of evil me and women-
It's time to awaken to truth like you never heard before- All four parts are important if you seek truth-Subscribe and share-
It's time to awaken to truth like you never heard before- All four parts are important if you seek truth-Subscribe and share-
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