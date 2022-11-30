sign language - MALONE SUES DR. BREGGIN FOR 25M - stew peters INTERVIEW

THANK YOU for enjoying SIGN LANGUAGE BY [email protected]

why are people who should seemingly be on the same team having in-fighting? what is going on?

breggin.com

Thank you Dr. Breggin for your life long service to humanity. You kindness, caring and compassion come through clearly in your communications.

SOURCE:

https://www.brighteon.com/79c509de-957d-4c12-a758-4a55280a3189













https://www.brighteon.com/79c509de-957d-4c12-a758-4a55280a3189



