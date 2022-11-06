Liberals on the Street Angry about even Discussing Mass Immigration

This was one year before COVID when we had other things to be concerned about. This is another dynamic on the street video with The Brian Ruhe Show from Feb. 2, 2019.



At 2:30 there is a very insulting jerk who absolutely cannot accept anyone objecting to mass immigration.

Listen to the brainwashed, morally self righteous young white liberal man at 5:45 insulting my parents for having me because I question mass immigration!

8:15 – 24:50 – A great conversation is an openly leftist Mexican young man who denies there is any attack on white people in white countries. He blames the rich who don’t pay taxes and denies there is a problem with the Int'l Jews or the Rothschild Zionist Talmudists.

