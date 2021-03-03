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Conservatives Will Lose Without THIS, Says Data Guru
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70 views • March 03, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, election-data legend Matt Braynard, who served as Trump's 2016 campaign director of strategy and data, warned that there are millions of disaffected patriotic Americans not registered to vote and that this will be devastating to conservatives if left unchecked. The radical left, said Braynard, has invested huge resources in registering enormous numbers of people to vote, while the right has failed to do so. His new non-partisan organization, Look Ahead America, has a plan to identify and register those disaffected patriotic voters, which would force politicians in both parties to pay attention to their concerns.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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