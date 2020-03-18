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Slayer/ Exodus Guitarist Gary Holt and Inquire Within Fix the Toilet Paper Crisis!
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33 views • March 18, 2020
The Great Toilet Paper Famine has overtaken the planet! Have no fear humans; the mighty Gary Holt of Slayer and Exodus is here to tell you how I will save you from a life of crusted cheeks and sheets!
This Toilet Paper Pandemic will decimate the worlds forests, together we can replenish the Earths buttwipe supply.
Every album I sell plants 10 trees!
Every 1000 streams (Spotify/ Apple) plants 1!
Merch bundles plant up to 100 Trees!
Experience my strange noises and we shall all wipe in harmony again!
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
inquirewithinofficial.com
This Toilet Paper Pandemic will decimate the worlds forests, together we can replenish the Earths buttwipe supply.
Every album I sell plants 10 trees!
Every 1000 streams (Spotify/ Apple) plants 1!
Merch bundles plant up to 100 Trees!
Experience my strange noises and we shall all wipe in harmony again!
https://bstlnk.to/inquirewithin
inquirewithinofficial.com
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