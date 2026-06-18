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California Mandates YOUR Tax Dollars Funneled to LGBTQ Businesses. Ideological Capture
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California’s Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is pressuring big utilities like PG&E, Southern California Edison, and others to hand out hundreds of millions in contracts to state-certified LGBTQ-owned businesses. In this rant I expose the “Supplier Diversity” goals, the official gay-certification process, how it prioritizes identity over competence and cost, and why taxpayers and ratepayers get screwed while lights go out and bills skyrocket. Pure grift in the name of equity.#LGBTQQuotas #CPUC #CaliforniaUtilities #SupplierDiversity #PGandE #CaliforniaFailedState #WokePolicies #TaxpayerScam #NewsomCalifornia #DiversityOverMerit #PublicUtilities #LGBTQBusiness
Keywords
gavin newsomcalifornia corruptionwoke capitalismchristopher rufotaxpayer wastepolitical rantstop nick shirley actdiversity mandatescalifornia failed statecalifornia cpuclgbtq supplier diversitypublic utilities californiapge diversitysupplier diversity programlgbtq quotasutility ratescalifornia griftgo 156equity over meritutility contracts
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