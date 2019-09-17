Hollywood Whistleblower Publishes Major Expose Connecting Globalist George Clooney To Epstein -1628-6P

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There are 1,507 Sony emails and documents that mention George Clooney by name. But that’s to be expected, right? I mean Sony at least pretends to be an entertainment company (spoiler, that’s not what they are at all). There are also 98 DNC emails that mention Clooney, and 26 Podesta emails, which is noteworthy and interesting as well. To say nothing of all the State Department emails revolving around the Oscar winner. But I’m most interested in the fact that there are 276 Global Intelligence files about the dude that starred in Ocean’s 11. To me, that’s more than curious – it’s a glitch in the Matrix. A little rip in the carefully stitched fabric of the illusion. A rip, which I’m about to tear into a gravity swallowing black hole. E-Militia Article: Hollywood Whistleblower Publishes Major Expose Connecting Globalist George Clooney To Epstein http://ow.ly/AHX330pxTHX
GUEST: THE DEPLORABLE CHOIR - C.J. LeRose , VAL , LINZ - They call themselves Trumps Little Cheerleaders, The group began in March 2018 following the Oscars when LeRose says she was annoyed “after being lectured by celebrities.” Just some moms from Texas that have a bit too much fun on the internet supporting Trump! We sing political songs, support a bunch of different conservative causes, and are currently making an album.
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