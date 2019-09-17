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Hollywood Whistleblower Publishes Major Expose Connecting Globalist George Clooney To Epstein -1628-6P
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22 views • September 17, 2019
When his less than flattering association with the bombshell Epstein scandal was exposed that’s what tipped the scales in favor of doing this full deep dive expose on the two time Oscar winner George Clooney. There are 276 Global Intelligence files that mention George Clooney by name. You know, George Clooney, the Hollywood actor.
There are 1,507 Sony emails and documents that mention George Clooney by name. But that’s to be expected, right? I mean Sony at least pretends to be an entertainment company (spoiler, that’s not what they are at all). There are also 98 DNC emails that mention Clooney, and 26 Podesta emails, which is noteworthy and interesting as well. To say nothing of all the State Department emails revolving around the Oscar winner. But I’m most interested in the fact that there are 276 Global Intelligence files about the dude that starred in Ocean’s 11. To me, that’s more than curious – it’s a glitch in the Matrix. A little rip in the carefully stitched fabric of the illusion. A rip, which I’m about to tear into a gravity swallowing black hole. E-Militia Article: Hollywood Whistleblower Publishes Major Expose Connecting Globalist George Clooney To Epstein http://ow.ly/AHX330pxTHX
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