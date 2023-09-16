Create New Account
Put down your idols.
Gods' Renewed Mercies Holistic
Published 16 hours ago

In this video we speaking and preaching which is the power of God to us whom are saved, about a warning to family members and to the Household of faith concerning putting down their idols... and even breaking down what can serve or is serving as idols in the peoples lives, ending with a clarion call to true repentance...

spiritualitypropheticreligionapostolic

