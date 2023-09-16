Put down your idols.

In this video we speaking and preaching which is the power of God to us whom are saved, about a warning to family members and to the Household of faith concerning putting down their idols... and even breaking down what can serve or is serving as idols in the peoples lives, ending with a clarion call to true repentance...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.