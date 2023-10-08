𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗠𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗲 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 | #𝗘𝗔𝗦 #𝗢𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝟰 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 | 𝗖𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝗹

Kingsman Movie Alert | EAS #October4, 2023 |Cell Signal | 10 Day Warning to Ring of Fire Eclipse - #October14th, 2023

#FEMA and #FCC held a NATIONWIDE #Emergency Alert Test on #October 4, 2023.

﻿•There was much speculation before the launch of this alert.

Much of it focused on the signals being sent out, activating some unknown event within people who then would have no control of themselves.



•Kingsman movie was released February 13, 2015. This years release anniversary date (2/13/23) was exactly 33 WEEKS and 3 DAYS prior to the 10/4/23 FCC WE alert that went out to every cell phone in the USA.





•Kingsman movie features a signal/frequency being used on phones to activate people to become murderously violent with mass death ensuing, as this edit shows.

? Do vou really think that is a coincidence ?

•﻿The national test consisted of two portions, testing WEA and EAS capabilities. Both tests were scheduled to begin at approximately 2:20 p.m. EST on Wednesday, 10/4/2023 but started EARLY at 2:18 p.m. EST.

﻿•On Wednesday, #October3, 2018 the first ever nationwide

WE test was issued under the Trump Whitehouse. It began at

2:18 p.m.

•So many are mocked for questioning reasons why those in charge do what they do. When pointed out that maybe there was something more to this test they were met with laughter and judgment. Those who claim to follow Jesus were mocking, laughing at their own brothers and sisters in Christ for turning off their phones.

•Just as we see so many connecting signs, looking up, the first ones to tell them to stop, or label them as false prophets, are their own brothers and sisters in Christ.

BACKGROUND

﻿Purpose: To ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.





WEA (Wireless Emergency Alerts)

Beginning at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET, cell towers will broadcast the test for approximately one minute and will be conducted with the participation of radio and television broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and television providers and wireline video providers.

This year the EAS message was disseminated as a Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) message via the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System-Open Platform

