© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Fauxi]: Filthy Little Demagogue
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • January 12, 2022
* Emails show Tony Fauci was warned COVID came from a lab.
* He is supposed to be working for us.
* He funded more troubling experiments on animals — with American taxpayer $.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 January 2022
* He is supposed to be working for us.
* He funded more troubling experiments on animals — with American taxpayer $.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 January 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.