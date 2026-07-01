DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 121 – July 01, 26 - Lauren Witzke: Noah’s Ark Scans, the Great Flood, and the Battle for Biblical Proof

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- Introduction to Down the Rabbit Hole Episode (0:00)
- Lauren Whitsky's Background and Project (5:11)
- Discussion on the Great Flood and Noah's Ark (10:32)
- Archaeological Evidence and Future Plans (15:48)
- Theological and Philosophical Implications (20:52)
- Modern Relevance and Future Predictions (25:37)
- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (30:44)
- Church Breakaway and Inclusivity Issues (36:00)
- Technological and Spiritual Evils (40:52)
- Geopolitical Tensions and Military Actions (46:12)
- Iran's Military Success and American Losses (50:52)
- Decentralization and Self-Sufficiency (55:49)
- Lauren's Senate Campaign and Jewish Influence (1:01:24)
- Spiritual Reflections and Personal Stories (1:07:13)
- Moral Imperatives and Financial Strategies (1:12:05)
- Supporting Decentralized Platforms (1:17:00)
- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:22:47)
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