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DTV - Down the Rabbit Hole - Episode 121 – July 01, 26 - Lauren Witzke: Noah’s Ark Scans, the Great Flood, and the Battle for Biblical Proof
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- Introduction to Down the Rabbit Hole Episode (0:00)

- Lauren Whitsky's Background and Project (5:11)

- Discussion on the Great Flood and Noah's Ark (10:32)

- Archaeological Evidence and Future Plans (15:48)

- Theological and Philosophical Implications (20:52)

- Modern Relevance and Future Predictions (25:37)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (30:44)

- Church Breakaway and Inclusivity Issues (36:00)

- Technological and Spiritual Evils (40:52)

- Geopolitical Tensions and Military Actions (46:12)

- Iran's Military Success and American Losses (50:52)

- Decentralization and Self-Sufficiency (55:49)

- Lauren's Senate Campaign and Jewish Influence (1:01:24)

- Spiritual Reflections and Personal Stories (1:07:13)

- Moral Imperatives and Financial Strategies (1:12:05)

- Supporting Decentralized Platforms (1:17:00)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (1:22:47)


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