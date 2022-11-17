Create New Account
...a mediocre habit - "Folsom Prison Blues (LIVE)" - [Johnny Cash cover]
Published 12 days ago |

Recorded on July 24th, 2012 at Gunners Run in Philadelphia, PADownload the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/album/gunners-run

Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!

Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar

Troy Reif - lead guitar

Bobby Pirylis - cungas

musicpsychedelicrocklivemusic videojohnny cashalternativeindieconcertindie rockcountrybluesalternative rockclassic rockacid rockpsychedelic rocka mediocre habitblues rockcountry rockgunners runfolsom prison blues

