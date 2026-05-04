Women worship reptilian feminists who accuse human men for reptilian men’s rapes to destroy humanity

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian "Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent" demon avatar witch feminists are blaming the human men for the End Times epidemic of millions of Western feminist nations’ rape & child molestations & domestic violence that their own millions of infiltrated “Bible’s tares among the wheat” manufactured androgynous nephilim reptilian hybrid LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) pedophile cannibal Satanist males are doing to human women & little girls to demon-possess them with fallen angel attachments, because their fallen angel bosses who demon-possess them hate God & hate his humans who are made in his own image, and they are using those lies to anger the dumb human women (Eve) populace to turn them against their own spiritual protection who are the human men (Adam). It is like the parable of the barbarian hordes disguising as the unsuspecting dumb blind idiotic wicked citizens of an enemy city, in order to infiltrate and marry them, and raping their women, and marrying their women to beat them with domestic violence, because they hate the enemy city & its citizens, and then blaming the enemy city’s men for all the millions of rapes and domestic violence, and mobilizing the women of that city to revolt against the men who are their spiritual protection guardians that the king has given to protect them, so that the marriage break apart and society breaks apart and over 50% divorce occurs, and the 12 million children of that city can now be abducted by the barbarian elites of that city to suck their adrenochrome blood to survive, and torture them to feed their human soul energy to their fallen angel spirit guide bosses to survive, and steal their money through their banking & mortgage & stock market & fake primitive petrol energy system & wars & war orphans & pharmaceutical disease genocide industry & food source toxin disease genocide industry & so on, and brainwash them with their reptilian television & education system schools, and build thousands of Epstein Island Satanist ritual torture pedophile cannibal resorts to eat their children and LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” lesbian rape (peg) & gay sodomize their boys & girls and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into their church food & supermarket groceries & fast food, because the cowardly traitor millions of city’s church members & pastors are giving their human authority permission for it to continue by their condoning silence, due to fear of assassination attempts and fear of ridicule from all their church donators. Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist witch Jezebel wife of the mass serial rapist Draco avatar Satanist Ahab is telling him & her millions of Draco avatar Satanist servants in both clone reptilian hybrid nephilim male & female bodies to go marry the millions of Western feminist nations’ dumb blind evil Christian churches’ beastlike animal-instinct mates-hunting lukewarm Christians, in order to spiritually enslave & verbally abuse & enchant & deceive & corrupt & suppress them, so that this End Times Christianity is as apostate harlot Church as the Noah’s days Atlantis apostate Church Christians. The higher-ranking nice friendly sweet androgynous Dracos wear feminist pedophile cannibal lesbian-raping (pegging) witch female clone avatar bodies, and the nice friendly sweet lower-ranking androgynous Dracos wear raping abusive pedophile cannibal Satanist male clone avatar bodies. The feminist movement and having sex with the millions of Western feminist nations’ women is to demon-possess them with the fallen angel Jezebel spirit with “female witchcraft rebellion demon spirits, in order to demon-possess their granddaughters and daughters to exterminate the human specie of God.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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