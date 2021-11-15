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Euroicism Relating to Gender
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125 views • November 15, 2021
From a Euroic perspective a woman's primary value derives from her ability to produce racially pure, physically fit and psychologically healthy offspring of European race. A physically healthy man is capable of fertilising a woman and thus producing viable offspring from the onset of puberty when his body begins to produce sperm. Providing that he maintains good physical health, a man can potentially continue to produce sperm and impregnate women for the rest of his life and there are examples of men in their eighties and even nineties fathering offspring. This is not the case with women.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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