Mirrored from: • Nefarious 2023 mo... Mene, mene, techel upharsem (cf. Daniel 5:25-28). Autem stultus es ut non comprendias. Continuendum est!

TRANSLATION: You have been weighed in the balance and found wanting... (cf. Daniel 5:25-28) But you are stupid that you do not understand. It is to be continued!

[The music and soundbyte are directly from the end of the credits as recorded by a viewer who saw the movie in the theatre.] There is a bit of sinister humor in this line... the famous "to be continued". At any rate, a mock demon calling us stupid and unintelligent and saying that the battle continues echoes what the real demons are thinking and that's enough for me to renew my confidence in Christ and enter with earnest into the spiritual battle. Ephesians 6:12ff - "For our wrestling is not against flesh and blood; but against principalities and powers, against the rulers of the world of this darkness, against the spirits of wickedness in the high places. Therefore take unto you the armour of God, that you may be able to resist in the evil day, and to stand in all things perfect. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of justice, and your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace: In all things taking the shield of faith, wherewith you may be able to extinguish all the fiery darts of the most wicked one. And take unto you the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit (which is the word of God)." In case anyone is interested, I have 2 songs specifically meant to strengthen us in the spiritual battle that is raging around us:

