HOW TO LOVE WOMEN! Twitter/X Space

In this Friday Night Live on 12 December 2025, Stefan Molyneux explores philosophical dilemmas with callers, discussing determinism, Kant's ethics, and moral duty. The conversation shifts to the global "metacrisis" and personal sacrifice, before addressing parenting philosophies and the impact of modern values on relationships. Stefan emphasizes the importance of respectful communication and understanding in fostering strong connections, all wrapped in a lighthearted reflection on consumerism and dating.





