Russia Today - With The Fall Of The Communist Soviets In 1991 - Russia Finally Started Weeding The Communist Oligarchs (Central Bankers) Out.
54 views • 7 months ago
Now, The Globalists Central Bankers Want To Foist Their Communist Neo-Feudalism Upon The U.S.
György Schwartz (George SoreAss), Has His Fingerprints All Over It. Russia Was Smart And Booted George's Ass Out Of The Country Years Ago.
Will Americans Be Smart Enough To Do The Same? We'll See.
Putin Helped Pull Russia Out Of The Ash Heap Of A Communist Hellhole And Saved Russia. It's Probably Why He Has One Of The Highest Approval Ratings Of Any Leader In The World.
Putin Now Needs To Defend Russia From The C.I.A. Backed Ukrainian NATO NAZI, AZOV Banderite Thugs; All Funded By The Evil Zionist Globalists. The Very Same Family Of Zionist Globalists That Helped Fund Hitler In WWII.
Sadly, The Western SEE.EYE.AYE. Controlled Media Has Demonized Russia For Decades And Conditioned The Western Minds Of The Masses; Russia Is The "Boogie Man".
Now, Backed Against The Wall, The Russian Bear May Actually Become The Enemy They Shaped Into Reality.
