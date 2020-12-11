Former Merck Employee Brandy Vaughan is Found Dead 12/8/2020

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Brandy Vaughn was an anti-vaxxer whom founded "Learn the Risk" which exposed the dangers vaccinations indeed pose to humans. On the verge of the COVID-19 vaccines release (on Tuesday Dec. 8th, 2020) Vaughan mysteriously turns up dead on December 8th, 2020. Why? What is going on? They wanted to silence a very powerful voice against their vaccinations program of depopulation...