OPEN BORDERS / COLLAPSE OF USA - MICHAEL YON [UN AGENDA 2030]

https://www.muckraker.com/articles/the-2030-mass-migration-agenda/





The collapse of the US southern border is part of a deliberate and carefully executed plan to usher in Agenda 2030. The United States is the largest financial contributor to the United Nations. Despite this, it is clear that the UN has become a creature that not even its master can control, with an agenda to change the United States of America as we know it.





