THE PUERTO RICAN HOES 🇵🇷 THEY DON'T DO GABBER [GOTEEM]

How it started (this time) - FTJ puts ISRAEL FIRST >>>

I was not joking when I said I was watching everyone. I am not steak and ya'll can't just order me. Pretty furious when Tonnitrus asked me, "Who's side are you on?" because the answer is simple, I AM ON THE WHITE SIDE. Something which both "sides" seem to have missed. Some taking it to a personal level and holding us hostage or giving us the cold shoulder if we don't declare our allegiance. I don't like it anymore than I like this "Hebrew first" thing. If you hate me for having discernment, for pointing this out- for questioning it, then what are we all even doing here?

https://odysee.com/@Adult_White_Female:9/ftj-hebrew-first:a





and one day, for no reason at all, his comments just disappear.

No mate, they're forever.





People just looked randomly at how poorly the website was made, they found out that the first language in the selection was hardcoded to be hebrew then turkish. Very odd for a website that claims to be for Whites wouldnt you think ?





yes it is very odd, you would think the main language would be english not kike. I would go a step further and say the concern is worth it and this "mix-up" requires more inquiry.

Where it Went (after fighting with the Village Idiot) over that ^

https://odysee.com/@Adult_White_Female:9/psycho-ass-drilla-part2:e





Drilla goes full retard >>>

OH NO!! The village idiot removed his fulltilt meltdown from odysee but you can watch it - may not want to make an account there tho, just sayin.

https://ftjmedia.com/channel/Psychodrilla/video/.WMzo4QkvJVB43p_0DRzYuA/the-full-anglo-saxon-breakfast-show-on-ftjmedia-on-14-oct-24-07-01-51





Source: GAZ [soundtrack replacement by VfB]





Thumbnail: [thanks to https://odysee.com/@Adult_White_Female:9/get-in-the-pit-drilla:2 🖲]





I can't believe Night Nation Review, GDL, and White Rabbit Radio took out a whole platform with their doxing and report fagging





𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉.𝙍𝙀𝙑𝙄𝙀𝙒





3 months ago





Real internet tough guy. A keyboard warrior for the ages. You all are so afraid to see the evidence you rally a mob in a telegram chat to mass splat the evidence to hide it. Pathetic.





Honestly I couldn't care less what some peanut gallery nobody thinks of me, you're not even in the game, you're on the sidelines heckling; like a "real man". Yawn.





"FTJ is the way" - NNR:

https://files.catbox.moe/3gh8l7.mp4





Night Nation Review ruined this platform, got me and like 20 others demonetized. I think he should be removed from the community and our monetization be restored after a new processor is found.





