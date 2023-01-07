True Reflections (Chapter 4)

True ReflectionsAn image of a human who is like a reflection in a mirror is not a true reflection of what we are. We are nothing like material in our essence. In the Material Dimension is what we conduct and carry to help our brothers seek spiritual balance as we all do.
Reflejos Verdaderos
Una imagen de un ser humano que es como un reflejo en un espejo no es un fiel reflejo de lo que somos. No somos nada como material en nuestra esencia. En la Dimensión Material es lo que conducimos y llevamos para ayudar a nuestros hermanos a buscar el equilibrio espiritual como lo hacemos todos.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.