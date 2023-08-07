Impressive starry sky

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Photo and video starry sky by Igor Gavrilov for TopContentPOCO X3 PRO(GCAM, ASTRO MODE) + SNAPSEED.
VIDEO IS MOUNTED IN VIVAVIDEO.
Photos https://vk.com/wall-211998276_3508
Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!
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Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.
Community TopContent from CMCproduction and SmartREC.
And also on Zen https://dzen.ru/topcontent2023
Mobile photography, mobile video filming and editing. Mobilography.
I am a video production professional. I love shooting on my phone and I will be happy to share materials from the shooting and useful information about how it was filmed.
If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.
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Video for business
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As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Collaboration, videography, creatives
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
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