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Impressive starry sky
shipshard
shipshard
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57 views • August 07, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/d0T1c0gwsXY 

Photo and video starry sky by Igor Gavrilov for TopContentPOCO X3 PRO(GCAM, ASTRO MODE) + SNAPSEED.

VIDEO IS MOUNTED IN VIVAVIDEO.

Photos https://vk.com/wall-211998276_3508 


Welcome to the friendly community of phone shooting fans!

https://vk.com/topcontent2022 TopContent

Here are the best for shooting content on the phone.

Community TopContent from CMCproduction and SmartREC.


And also on Zen https://dzen.ru/topcontent2023 

Mobile photography, mobile video filming and editing. Mobilography.

I am a video production professional. I love shooting on my phone and I will be happy to share materials from the shooting and useful information about how it was filmed.


If you are interested in shooting videos, join our communities.


I'm making a video

Video for business

Promotional videos

Instagram content

Movies

TV programs and reality shows

As well as professional reviews on products, video equipment, devices, gadgets.


Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - territory of free creativity, the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg


Collaboration, videography, creatives

[email protected]

https://vk.com/smastudio 

WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81

https://www.youtube.com/@provideolife6884 

https://shipshard.blogspot.com 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 

https://coub.com/violettawennman 

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 


All links https://shipshard.taplink.ws 


Keywords
universetravelspacestarsnatureskynighttourismwalklandscapenight skysmartphone photographymobilographymobile photographyiphone photographyvirtual walkstarry sky
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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